Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 Points Table: SRH climb up after win against CSK, MI at the bottom
BackBack

IPL 2024 Points Table: SRH climb up after win against CSK, MI at the bottom

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024 Points Table: The victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climb up the order. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the league while Kolkata Knightriders are at the top of the table.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)Premium
IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

IPL 2024 Points Table: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing. Within the first 18 matches, lots have changed on the points table. Let’s take a look.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have lost all 3 matches they have played so far. With 0 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.423, the Hardik Pandya-led team stands right at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions face Delhi Capitals (DC) next at home on April 7.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

DC, on the other hand, had their first victory on March 31. Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, lost the other 3 matches. With 2 points from 4 matches and an NRR of -1.347, they are at number 9.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won only 1 of the 4 matches they have played so far. With 2 points and an NRR of -0.876, the star-studded team are at number 8 at the moment. They will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 6.

Gujarat Titans (GT), playing their third IPL tournament, have won 2 of their 4 matches so far. With 4 points and an NRR of -0.580, Shubman Gill’s team are at number 7. Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by Shikhar Dhawan, are at number 6. They have won 2 out of their 4 matches so far. Their NRR stands at -0.220.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Fans seen sleeping outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB vs RR match tickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after their win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, now stand at number 5. They have won 2 of their 4 matches. Their NRR is +0.409.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), also playing their third IPL, are at number 4. Out of the 3 matches the KL Rahul-led franchise played so far, they have won 2. They have 4 points and an NRR of +0.483.

CSK’s NRR is still high at +0.517 even after their defeat against SRH. They have won 2 out of their 4 matches so far and have 4 points. They are at number 3.

Rajasthan and Kolkata

RR, undefeated in the 3 matches played so far, have 6 points. With an NRR of +1.249, they are at number 2. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also undefeated so far, have 6 points. After their massive 106-run victory against DC, the NRR stands at +2.518. They are on top of the table.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: RR vs RCB; who’ll win Rajasthan vs Bengaluru clash on April 6?

Rajasthan will have their chance to claim the number 1 spot on the points table. On April 6, they will have the home advantage against Virat Kohli’s RCB.

IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs CSK match
View Full Image
IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs CSK match

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Apr 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App