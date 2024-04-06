IPL 2024 Points Table: SRH climb up after win against CSK, MI at the bottom
IPL 2024 Points Table: The victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climb up the order. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the league while Kolkata Knightriders are at the top of the table.
IPL 2024 Points Table: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing. Within the first 18 matches, lots have changed on the points table. Let’s take a look.
