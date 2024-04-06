IPL 2024 Points Table: SRH climb up after win against CSK, MI at the bottom

IPL 2024 Points Table: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing. Within the first 18 matches, lots have changed on the points table. Let’s take a look.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have lost all 3 matches they have played so far. With 0 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.423, the Hardik Pandya-led team stands right at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions face Delhi Capitals (DC) next at home on April 7.

DC, on the other hand, had their first victory on March 31. Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, lost the other 3 matches. With 2 points from 4 matches and an NRR of -1.347, they are at number 9.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won only 1 of the 4 matches they have played so far. With 2 points and an NRR of -0.876, the star-studded team are at number 8 at the moment. They will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 6.

Gujarat Titans (GT), playing their third IPL tournament, have won 2 of their 4 matches so far. With 4 points and an NRR of -0.580, Shubman Gill’s team are at number 7. Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by Shikhar Dhawan, are at number 6. They have won 2 out of their 4 matches so far. Their NRR stands at -0.220.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after their win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, now stand at number 5. They have won 2 of their 4 matches. Their NRR is +0.409.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), also playing their third IPL, are at number 4. Out of the 3 matches the KL Rahul-led franchise played so far, they have won 2. They have 4 points and an NRR of +0.483.

CSK’s NRR is still high at +0.517 even after their defeat against SRH. They have won 2 out of their 4 matches so far and have 4 points. They are at number 3.

Rajasthan and Kolkata

RR, undefeated in the 3 matches played so far, have 6 points. With an NRR of +1.249, they are at number 2. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also undefeated so far, have 6 points. After their massive 106-run victory against DC, the NRR stands at +2.518. They are on top of the table.

Rajasthan will have their chance to claim the number 1 spot on the points table. On April 6, they will have the home advantage against Virat Kohli’s RCB.

View Full Image IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs CSK match

