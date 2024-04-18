IPL 2024 points table witnesses major changes after PBKS vs MI match. Check fresh team rankings here
IPL 2024 points table: In a nail-biting thriller, Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 9 runs as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee led MI's wonderful pace attack to demolish PBKS batting order. With Thursday's win, Mumbai Indians got two crucial points and are promoted to the 7th rank on the IPL 2024 points table.