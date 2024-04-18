IPL 2024 points table: In a nail-biting thriller, Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 9 runs as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee led MI's wonderful pace attack to demolish PBKS batting order. With Thursday's win, Mumbai Indians got two crucial points and are promoted to the 7th rank on the IPL 2024 points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Faf fu Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru is in the 10th position on the IPL 2024 points table with 2 points. The team has won just 1 matches out of the 7 they played. On number 9 is Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings, who faced their 5th defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday and have 4 points in the tournament.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, which played the finals of the IPL 2023 are ranked number 8 on the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points, and Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians is just above them with equal 6 points but a better net run rate (NRR) of -0.133.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals clinched some crucial victories recently and are placed at number 6 with six points and an NRR of -0.074. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants is ranked 5th on the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points and an NRR +0.038.

Here's the fresh rankings on IPL 2024 points table

On number 4 is Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has played some record-breaking innings in IPL 2024. The team has 8 points on the IPL 2024 points table and a positive NRR of 0.502. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings is ranked third on the points table with 8 points and an NRR of +0.726.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has dominated IPL 2024 so far and is standing strong on the 2nd rank of IPL 2024 points table with 8 points and an NRR of +1.399.

Rajasthan Royals continues to lead the IPL 2024 points table with a good margin of four points as the Sanju Samson-led team has a total of 12 points on the table. The team has lost just one game out of the 7 matches they played and has a positive NRR of 0.677.

