IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' players, Avon Cycles celebrate Holi in style | Watch

Ahead of the second match of Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League on 25 March, Avon Cycles India engaged in a fun activity with star players – Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar – of the franchise on the occasion of Holi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the players were called to celebrate the festival of colour in style, by painting two different Avon cycles with sprays.

As Harpreet and Brar painted the cycles with spray paints, people near the promotion area too got excited and came to see what was happening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the video, Punjab Kings took to X and wrote, “Today, as we play against @RCBTweets , we wish everyone a very #HappyHoli! 🎨 Let's celebrate with more colors and less water amid the water crisis in Bengaluru.🙏 Huge thanks to @AvonCyclesIndia for sponsoring this fun activity, through which we will surely spread the colors of joy while celebrating Holi responsibly. (SIC)"

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are going to play their second match in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024, with Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 25 Marach at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier on 22 March, RCB crumbled against Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and is going a face side that began their campaign with a resounding win against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and chose to field.

Playing XIs: RCB XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!