IPL 2024 Purple Cap: Jasprit Bumrah back on top of highest wicket takers' list. Check top 10 bowlers here
IPL 2024 Purple Cap: Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back on the top of the highest wicket-taker list in IPL 2024 after briefly losing his position to Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel. As Delhi Capitals wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah became the most economical bowler for his team, clinching one wicket and conceding 35 runs in today's game.