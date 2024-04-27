IPL 2024 Purple Cap: Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back on the top of the highest wicket-taker list in IPL 2024 after briefly losing his position to Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel. As Delhi Capitals wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah became the most economical bowler for his team, clinching one wicket and conceding 35 runs in today's game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As IPL 2024 draws close to the halfway mark, the list of highest-wicket takers is witnessing some sharp changes. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana holds the 10th rank. The furious pacer has clinched 11 wickets in 5 matches and conceded 152 runs in IPL 2024.

On number 9 is MI's Gerald Coetzee, who has taken 12 wickets in the eight matches and leaked 288 runs. CSK's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman is on the 8th rank in the race for the prestigious Purple Cap as the pacer has dismissed 12 batters in 7 matches and gave 277 runs in the season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran is in the 7th position with 12 wickets in 9 matches, and he leaked 271 runs, while team-mate Arshdeep Singh is in 6th position with 12 wickets in 9 games after giving 302 runs in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers have shown some tough games this season, with their spinner T Natarajan shining at the 5th rank on the Purple Cap list. The bowler has scored 209 runs and taken 12 wickets in 6 matches.

Here's the list of highest wicket takers' in IPL 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rank Bowler Wickets Matches Runs 1 Jasprit Bumrah 14 9 239 2 Harshal Patel 14 9 326 3 Yuzvendra Chahal 13 8 265 4 Kuldeep Yadav 12 7 181 5 T Natarajan 12 6 209 6 Arshdeep Singh 12 9 302 7 Sam Curran 12 9 271 8 Mustafizur Rahman 12 7 277 9 Gerald Coetzee 12 8 288 10 Matheesha Pathirana 11 5 152

Delhi Capitals' magical spinner Kuldeep Yadav has clinched 12 wickets in 7 matches and conceded 181 runs to be ranked 4th in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap list, while Rajasthan Royals sharp leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is ranked 3rd after clinching 13 wickets in 8 matches and giving 265 runs.

Harshal Patel, Punjab King's furious pacer, saw a sharp increase in his rankings on the Purple Cap list with 14 wickets in 9 matches. The pacer has conceded 326 runs in IPL 2024 so far.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!