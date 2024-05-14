Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of the controversial impact player rule in the IPL, stating that it has helped make the domestic T20 league tighter. Shastri also went on to say that the impact player rule has made a big difference and that it's critics will eventually have to look at it again.

Speaking about the impact player rule during an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel, Shastri stated, “The Impact Player [rule] is good. You have to evolve with the times. You know, it happens in other sports as well. It's got tighter finishes. You have to evolve with the times and I think it's a good rule. You saw the number of tight finishes we had in last year's IPL. So, you know, it has made a big difference,"

"You know when any new rule comes in, there will be…people will try and justify why that's not right. But in time when you see the scores - 200 and 190 - and then like you mentioned individuals grabbing that opportunity and making the most of it, people will start re-looking at how they think about it," the former Indian coach added.

What is impact player rule and why are people opposing it?

BCCI had introduced the impact player rule in 2023, allowing teams to bring in a 12th player from the list of five names, provided they win the toss. The controversial rule allows an IPL team to replace an existing player at any point in the match and bring in an impact player in his place.

Rohit Sharma, who will take charge of the national side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, had spoken out against the rule in an episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast. The Indian captain said that the rule worked in just making cricket entertaining for the audience while impact the development of all-rounders like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube.

