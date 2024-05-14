IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri backs controversial impact player rule; ‘It happens in other sports…’
Ravi Shastri supports the impact player rule in IPL, citing tighter finishes. He emphasized the need to adapt with time and praised the rule for its positive impact on the game.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of the controversial impact player rule in the IPL, stating that it has helped make the domestic T20 league tighter. Shastri also went on to say that the impact player rule has made a big difference and that it's critics will eventually have to look at it again.