Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should have promoted Moeen Ali up in the batting order instead of sending Ravindra Jadeja in the April 5 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), according to CSK veteran Matthew Hayden. The former Australian opener was speaking on Star Sports.

Jadeja was the third-highest scorer in the SRH vs CSK match in Hyderabad. He scored 31 off 23 balls while hitting four 4s in his innings. Moeen, on the other hand, did not get a chance to bat as MS Dhoni came to bat ahead of him, with only 3 balls to go in Chennai’s batting innings.

CSK’s 165/5 in 20 overs did not prove to be enough as Sunrisers achieved the target in the 19th over. For Chennai, Shivam Dube was the highest scorer. Dube, who scored 45 off 24 balls, was highly praised by Hayden. Dube’s hard-hitting knock had two 4s and four 6s. Hayden later said that he would have loved to see Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad play a similar innings in the IPL match.

“They could have brought Moeen Ali up the order as well. Jadeja hasn’t quite been there, his overall flow is not there. On a venue like this, when you’ve got to have that flow and rhythm, I thought there was an opportunity to play Moeen Ali," India Today quoted Hayden as saying.

Matthew Hayden’s advice

Before the match, Hayden was speaking with anchor Mayanti Langer. When asked about how CSK could improve themselves, the Australian batting legend said Dube would have to rise to the occasion.

In the earlier match against Delhi Capitals (DC), MS Dhoni’s valiant 37 off 16 balls could not take CSK home. Too much was left for MS, Hayden commented.

Jadeja could not impress much in that match either. While he remained not out, it required more than his 21 off 17 balls for Chennai to win the match. CSK, after having won two consecutive matches, have now lost two games back to back.

