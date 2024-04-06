IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja ‘hasn’t quite been there’: Former CSK player questions Chennai's choice after loss against SRH
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja was the third-highest scorer in the match. However, his 31 off 23 balls in the lower order did not take Chennai to a high total against Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should have promoted Moeen Ali up in the batting order instead of sending Ravindra Jadeja in the April 5 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), according to CSK veteran Matthew Hayden. The former Australian opener was speaking on Star Sports.