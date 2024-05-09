It has been a memorable Indian Premier League for Faf du Plessis as skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite a very bad start in the IPL 2024, RCB did not become the first franchise to be eliminated from the playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB is at the 7th spot in the IPL 2024 point table with 8 points in 11 matches and a net run rate of -0.049. They still have a chance to secure a playoff place, considering they win all their matches while others don't. Now, RCB will take on Punjab Kings at the HPCA in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Proteas player Du Plessis has forged a very special bonding with Indian star cricketer and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Ahead of RCB's match against PBKS, du Plessis opened up about his relationship with Kohli on the Star Sports show 'Captains Speak'.

“We both love food," Du Plessis said on Star Sports. “We both are really into our fashion. That’s another thing we spend a lot of time talking about. The way we dress, what style of clothes. We would send each other pictures of outfits and stuff like that."

The former South African skipper also blames Kohli for another ‘terrible influence’.

“He’s been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches, but he’s got a real passion for watches," the 39-year-old said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among others, Plessis also spoke on the common points they both connect, including family.

“He’s got a daughter, I’ve got two daughters. He’s got his second child now as well. Our wives and kids, having them at similar ages, (we) really connected at that front as well," Du Plessis said.

Virat in IPL 2024: According to stats, Virat Kohli has scored 542 runs in 11 matches and leads the IPL orange cap list. He has an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08. Kohli has also scored a century and four half-centuries.

