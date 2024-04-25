Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to find itself in a very tough predicament as far as qualifying for the play-offs are concerned. This is especially so after Delhi Capital’s (DC) beat Gujarat Titans by four runs in a thrilling match on Wednesday. RCB are at the bottom of the points table, having just 2 points from eight matches with a negative run rate of 1.046. The team have won only one match and lost all other seven matches despite having star players like Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. None of its batters have shown any kind of consistency with the bat. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green all have been flop shows so far. With only 2 points from eight matches, their chances of securing a playoff are bleak. However, even the impossible becomes possible when RCB, which boasts of players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik in their ranks, still have six matches to play.

How can RCB qualify for playoffs?

RCB have just 2 points with a terrible NRR of -1.046. The team needs to win all of its remaining matches to make it to the play-offs. RCB’s clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad holds significant importance. A loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad today will put a full stop to their qualification chances.

To ensure its position in the final four, the RCB needs:

To ensure wins in remaining matches

To improve their NRR, they need to win most of these games by a huge margin. (Currently, RCB's NNR is negative)

Then, results of all other nine teams should fall in their favour

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are already on 14 points from 8 matches with 0.698 NNR. The team have 6 matches still to play. The next three best teams (KKR, SHR, LSG) all have 10 points each. These 3 teams need two wins each in their remaining 7 or 6 games to reach 14 points, which RCB can get to.

