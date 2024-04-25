IPL 2024: Can RCB still qualify for playoffs after losing 7 out of 8 matches? Check what Virat Kohli's team must do
RCB are at the bottom of the points table, having just 2 points from eight matches and a negative run rate of 1.046. Their chances of securing a playoff are bleak. However, even the impossible becomes possible when RCB, boasting of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, still have six matches to play.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to find itself in a very tough predicament as far as qualifying for the play-offs are concerned. This is especially so after Delhi Capital’s (DC) beat Gujarat Titans by four runs in a thrilling match on Wednesday.
RCB are at the bottom of the points table, having just 2 points from eight matches with a negative run rate of 1.046. The team have won only one match and lost all other seven matches despite having star players like Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. None of its batters have shown any kind of consistency with the bat. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green all have been flop shows so far.
