IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma in ‘tears of joy’, supports Virat Kohli as RCB secures spot in playoffs | Watch
RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to secure a spot in IPL 2024 playoffs. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were emotional after the win. RCB posted 218/5, restricting CSK to 191/7 to seal the victory.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defied all odds and accomplished the impossible by edging out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.