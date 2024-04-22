IPL 2024: BCCI fines Virat Kohli 50% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR vs RCB match
The following decision was taken with Kohli challenging umpire's decision after his controversial dismissal at Eden Gardens while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 22 April fined 50 percent of match fees on Virat Kohli for Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.
