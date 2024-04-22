The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 22 April fined 50 percent of match fees on Virat Kohli for Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following decision was taken with Kohli challenging umpire's decision after his controversial dismissal at Eden Gardens while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was caught and bowled by a high full-toss delivery from KKR's Harshit Rana, when RCB was chasing a target of 223 runs against KKR. With the umpire signaled it out, Kohli quickly revolted, calling for a no ball. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis backed him.

Broadcasters showed a detailed explanation of why Kohli was given out. They said that Kohli's waist is 1.04 metres high, while the delivery was 0.92 metres at the the probable point of contact, had the batter stood upright at the popping crease. A seemingly unconvinced Kohli went back to the pavilion depressed, after arguing with the umpire.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI imposed a hefty fine on both the skippers – RCB's Faf du Plessis and PBKS' Sam Curran – for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

RCB's Faf du Plessis has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate, while Sam Curran has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8. It pertains to showing 'dissent at an umpire's decision' during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

Before this, the BCCI had also fined ₹12 lakh on Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul and Rs12 lakh penalty on Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for maintaining a slow over-rate during LSG vs CSK match.

However, Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard were fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," BCCI said in a statement.

