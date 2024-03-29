Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir share hug, exchange pleasantries amid rivalry buzz | Watch
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: The fans were amazed by Virat Kohli's wonderful innings tonight and his pleasant interaction with Gautam Gambhir made it more wholesome.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Amid a lot of buzz on social media on the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, the two players were seen in a pleasant interaction on Friday as they shared a hug and engaged in a conversation. The netizens went crazy over the scene as they reposted the video and expressed their happiness over the ‘end’ of reported rivalries between two legends of Indian cricket.