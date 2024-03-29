RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Amid a lot of buzz on social media on the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, the two players were seen in a pleasant interaction on Friday as they shared a hug and engaged in a conversation. The netizens went crazy over the scene as they reposted the video and expressed their happiness over the ‘end’ of reported rivalries between two legends of Indian cricket.

It all happened during the strategic timeout after the 16th over when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp was on the field. Gautam Gambhir can be seen approaching Virat Kohli and congratulating him on his half-century. Virat Kohli also responded warmly with a side-hug and both legends exchanged some words with smiles.

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms as before the match there was a lot of buzz around the supposed rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who previously had several heated exchanges in multiple seasons of IPL. The fans expressed happiness over a positive attitude from both Team India legends, who seem ready to bury the hatchet and begin their equation on a fresh note.

Virat Kohli sharing hug with Gautam Gambhir recounted the memories of World Cup 2023 when India's star batter similarly hugged Naveen ul Haq after their IPL 2023 spat led to a heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The videos of the exchange went viral on social media and it started a whole Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir trend.

Orange crown back to the KING

After losing it briefly to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Henrich Klaasen, the Orange Cap is back to Virat Kohli, who slammed a wonderful 83 (not out) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to steer the innings of RCB. Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik supported Virat Kohli well with their explosive shots, but it was the KING, who powered Bengaluru to 182/6 after 20 overs.

