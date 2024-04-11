Breaking News
IPL 2024 RCB vs MI: Glenn Maxwell OUT at 'duck' for the third time this season; here's how netizens react
Arrived to bat after Rajat Patidar, who was back in the pavilion following he scored a half century, Maxwell faced four balls and lost his wicket to Mumbai Indian's Shreyas Gopal via a LBW.
Royal Challengers star batter Glenn Maxwell on 11 April went back for a duck while the team is facing Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the ongoing Indian Premier League.
