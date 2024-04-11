Royal Challengers star batter Glenn Maxwell on 11 April went back for a duck while the team is facing Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Its Maxwell's third duck of the season, as he failed to open his account.

Arrived to bat after Rajat Patidar, who was back in the pavilion following he scored a half century, Maxwell faced four balls and lost his wicket to Mumbai Indian's Shreyas Gopal via a LBW.

Looking at Maxwell's performance this IPL season, he has scored zero in first match, 3 in second, 28 in third, zero in fourth, 1 in fifth match and zero again in sixth match. In total, Maxwell has scored 32 runs in 6 matches.

Here are some internet reactions:

One netizen wrote, “3 DUCKS 🦆 IN 6 INNINGS FOR GLENN MAXWELL IN IPL 2024...!!!"

Another netizen commented: “Can Maxwell try not to make it obvious that Aussies are deliberately underperforming this IPL (SIC)"

Some also shared memes.

A user wrote on X, “Get Rid of Maxwell.He should never play for RCB again"

Aisha wrote, “Maxwell chewing bhool gya tha toh wapis gya hai #RCBvsMI"

Nitin Yadav write, “Glenn Maxwell goes for a four-ball duck. RCB fans: 'Well, at least he's consistent... consistently disappointing. 😭"

More to come....

