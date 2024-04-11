Royal Challengers star batter Glenn Maxwell on 11 April went back for a duck while the team is facing Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the ongoing Indian Premier League. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its Maxwell's third duck of the season, as he failed to open his account.

Arrived to bat after Rajat Patidar, who was back in the pavilion following he scored a half century, Maxwell faced four balls and lost his wicket to Mumbai Indian's Shreyas Gopal via a LBW.

Looking at Maxwell's performance this IPL season, he has scored zero in first match, 3 in second, 28 in third, zero in fourth, 1 in fifth match and zero again in sixth match. In total, Maxwell has scored 32 runs in 6 matches.

Here are some internet reactions:

One netizen wrote, "3 DUCKS 🦆 IN 6 INNINGS FOR GLENN MAXWELL IN IPL 2024...!!!"

Another netizen commented: “Can Maxwell try not to make it obvious that Aussies are deliberately underperforming this IPL (SIC)"

Some also shared memes.

A user wrote on X, "Get Rid of Maxwell.He should never play for RCB again"

Aisha wrote, “Maxwell chewing bhool gya tha toh wapis gya hai #RCBvsMI"

Nitin Yadav write, "Glenn Maxwell goes for a four-ball duck. RCB fans: 'Well, at least he's consistent... consistently disappointing. 😭"

More to come....

