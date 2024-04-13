Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets during an Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted before the match as the toss for the game caught the attention of the fans.

Accusing the former India pacer and match referee of changing the outcome of the toss, fans said that Srinath tampered with the coin by flipping the sides while picking it up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some fans reactions:

While another user shared more clear view of the toss and showed that Srinath didn't flip the sides of the coin, adding the umpire forgot the call made by the RCB captain Faf du Plessis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A clear Video of the toss...If You Still having doubt Either go to Eye Hospital or Mental hospital," the video caption read.

Another user wrote, "If he wanted to lie, he could have said Hardik won toss even without flipping. Who was going to check the coin and ask him ?"

Someone wrote, "IPL is a fund generating tournament of BCCI...all matches are pre decided by IPL Match Controller... hats off to match controller." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user said, "Cheating on every front it seems.....Ambani Premier League...LOL....toss, referee, umpires...ho kya Raha hai is IPL season main."

MI Vs RCB IPL 2024: For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a fifer by giving away 21 runs in 4 overs. He became the man of the match.

During the post-match ceremony, Bumrah said, "I am very happy with the outcome. But I will not say I had always thought of taking a five-for. The wicket was sticking in the first 10 overs. One of those days where things went in my favour and catches went to hand. In this format, it's anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you need to have different skills. Can't be a one-trick pony. Everyone is doing research and data. Have trained to have different skills. Bowling is tough because you will have to take a beating, you will have to have bad days to learn from it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, MI posted a target of 199 runs after losing three wickets, where Ishan Kishan (69), Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Rohit Sharma (38) contributed to team.

While chasing 200 runs, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53) and Rajat Patidar (50) tried to pull off, but the failed to win the match.

