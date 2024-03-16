IPL 2024: RCB's Ellyse Perry receives framed 'broken window' for eliminator win vs MI
Following the match, Perry received a special gift from one of the WPL sponsors, apart from Player of the Match award.
Australian all-rounder and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player Ellyse Perry is known for her fierce batting style and her act of scoring 66 off 50 balls helped RCB defeat the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 Eliminator on Friday.
During the league phase, Perry hammered a massive six against UP Warriorz, which went right through the window of a cat, which was parked near the boundary. Sponsors gave Perry the broken window, which was also framed, as a gift for her match-winning display.
Speaking after the match, Perry said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way."
"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional. The way the girls have come together after last season and we have really enjoyed each other's company on the field and off it. Overall we hung in there, the girls kept contributing, the old adage of runs on the board in a big game holds true I suppose and it did tonight. Can't wait [for the final]," she further added.
With agency inputs.
