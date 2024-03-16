Australian all-rounder and Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player Ellyse Perry is known for her fierce batting style and her act of scoring 66 off 50 balls helped RCB defeat the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 Eliminator on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals is all set to face Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 17 March.

In their eliminator match, RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 5 runs, all thanks to Perry. She scored 66 off 50 balls, packed with eight fours and a six as RCB posted 135/6 in 20 overs, which helped RCB set a target of 136 runs.

MI could only reach 130/6 in 20 overs, where the team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was a top-scorer with a knock of 33 runs off 30 balls.

Following the match, Perry received a special gift from one of the WPL sponsors, apart from the Player of the Match award.

During the league phase, Perry hammered a massive six against UP Warriorz, which went right through the window of a cat, which was parked near the boundary. Sponsors gave Perry the broken window, which was also framed, as a gift for her match-winning display.

Speaking after the match, Perry said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way."

"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional. The way the girls have come together after last season and we have really enjoyed each other's company on the field and off it. Overall we hung in there, the girls kept contributing, the old adage of runs on the board in a big game holds true I suppose and it did tonight. Can't wait [for the final]," she further added.

With agency inputs.

