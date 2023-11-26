IPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released by all the 10 franchises
One of the key announcements was the retention of Hardik Pandya as the skipper of Gujarat Titans, amid talks of him being likely traded with Mumbai Indians.
Ahead of the mini-auction for the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), the 10 participating franchises on November 26 released the list of players they have retained, released and traded. Some of the noteworthy announcements included the retention of Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat Titans, amid talks of him being traded with Mumbai Indians. The top exclusions were that of former England skipper Ben Stokes from Chennai Super Kings, pacer Jofra Archer from Mumbai Indians, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Kolkata Knight Riders, among others.