Ahead of the mini-auction for the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), the 10 participating franchises on November 26 released the list of players they have retained, released and traded. Some of the noteworthy announcements included the retention of Hardik Pandya , the skipper of Gujarat Titans, amid talks of him being traded with Mumbai Indians. The top exclusions were that of former England skipper Ben Stokes from Chennai Super Kings, pacer Jofra Archer from Mumbai Indians, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Kolkata Knight Riders, among others.

Here's the full list of players retained, released and traded by all the 10 franchises:

Gujarat Titans

Retained players: Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Released players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan and Dasun Shanaka.

Chennai Super Kings

Retained players: MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu and Prashant Solanki.

Released players: Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh and Sisanda Magala.

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained players: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan.

Released players: Jaydev Unadkat, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh and Karan Sharma.

Traded players: Devdutt Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained players: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Rajan Kumar.

Released players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey and Kedar Jadhav.

Traded players: Mayank Dagar (from Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Mumbai Indians

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod and Nehal Wadhera.

Released players: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Chris Jordan and Sandeep Warrier

Traded players: Romario Shepherd (traded in from Lucknow Super Giants)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Released players: Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore and Kuldeep Sen.

Released players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht and Kuldip Yadav.

Traded: Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abhishek Porel, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Released Players: Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Priyam Garg.

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shivam Singh.

Released: Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa and Shahrukh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained players: Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Released players: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas and Kartik Tyagi.

Traded players: Shahbaz Ahmed (from Royal Challengers Bangalore)

