Ever since all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as skipper for five-time Indian Premier League trophy winner Mumbai Indians, he has been under the scanner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And with the cash-rich franchise failing to open its account in the ongoing IPL season, things are becoming more difficult for Pandya. Even differences can be seen among the bowling coach Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard.

Following a defeat to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener and a humiliating defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pandya's captaincy has been under question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After SRH posted 277-3 to beat MI by 31 runs, a video was posted on social media, where Malinga ignored the MI captain and Pollard appearing agitated.

The video was shared by several users on social media platform on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs SRH: In the clash against MI, SRH opener Travis Head (62 off 24) and number three Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) gave a blasting start. Following this, the Proteas hitman Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) did all the fireworks, leading SRH break an 11-year-old record of highest total in IPL.

The previous highest total in IPL was 263 by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013.

But, despite big names, Mumbai Indians could only score 246 for five in 20 overs and lost by 231 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The wicket was good but 277, no matter how good or bad you bowl, if the opposition get 277 that means they batted very well. It was tough out there for bowlers. Close to 500 runs were scored so the wicket was helping the batters," Hardik said after the match.

With agency inputs.

