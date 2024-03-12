IPL 2024: Rishabh declared fully fit; Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out
Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024, the BCCI has declared.
After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared.