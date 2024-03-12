Hello User
IPL 2024: Rishabh declared fully fit; Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024, the BCCI has declared.

Bengaluru: India's Rishabh Pant after his net practice as part of his rehabilitation programme, before team India's practice session for the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared.

At the same time, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been ruled out of the upcoming cricket tournament.

Also Read: ‘It hurts a lot’: England's Head Coach Brendon McCullum reflects on India series

Pant has represented Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The schedule until April 7 has been announced as of now, with the remainder to be declared later. The schedule will be announced once the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are declared.

Also Read: Ashwin's mother collapsed after he claimed 500th wickets

DC will play their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

DC's other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur and against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on April 7.

Shami, Prasidh ruled out

Krishna had surgery on his upper thigh muscle on February 23. The BCCI Medical Team is watching over him. He'll start getting better at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) soon. However, he won’t be able to play in IPL 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Jason Roy pulls out, KKR names Phil Salt as replacement

Shami, India’s World Cup hero, successfully underwent surgery on February 26 on his right heel. He, currently under observation by the BCCI medical team, has been ruled out of the tournament as well.

IPL 2024 starts on March 22

IPL 2024 will start on March 22. Defending champions CSK will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the opening match.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
