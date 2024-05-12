Rishabh Pant suspended: Sourav Ganguly tried blaming Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson; this is what BCCI said
Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial match on May 12. Rishabh Pant will be absent due to a ban by the BCCI for slow over-rate. DC management's appeal was rejected despite arguments by Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win game on May 12. A loss in this match may mean elimination. However, Delhi will miss Rishabh Pant in the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned the DC captain for one match due to a slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).