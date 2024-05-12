Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win game on May 12. A loss in this match may mean elimination. However, Delhi will miss Rishabh Pant in the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned the DC captain for one match due to a slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

As DC will likely surpass Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a win against RCB and enter the Top 4 for the first time in the tournament, Pant’s absence will surely haunt the Capitals.

The DC management, which includes cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting, did try their bit to reverse Pant’s suspension.

Sourav Ganguly argued that RR batters hit 13 sixes during the previous game. However, the team was only given extra time to retrieve the ball on three occasions instead of for each six. The former India captain also claimed that the three minutes allowed to review Sanju Samson's dismissal were too short, especially since Samson protested and took longer than three minutes.

According to Ponting, DC bowlers delivered multiple wide balls towards the end of the innings, so the team had no time to make up for the delays those wides caused.

The document mentions that Rishabh Pant attributed the slow over rate during the match to the extreme heat that day, noting it was the hottest day in Delhi.

Why were the arguments rejected?

The BCCI, however, rejected the Capitals' arguments. In the debate about the time taken to retrieve balls, BCCI CEO Hemang Amin argued that, even though DC batters hit 12 sixes, the Royals still kept up with the over-rate.

Amin also noted that the Pants did not submit any written arguments, even though they were allowed to. BCCI argued that DC had failed to show how the extra time granted by the Match Referee was not enough.

