IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants; fans react: ‘U guys have ruined his smile’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024: In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants. Fans read between the lines and think the former MI skipper is not ‘happy’.

IPL 2024: In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants from the team (Screengrab from X/@mipaltan)Premium
IPL 2024: In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma comments on what Mumbai ‘Captain’ Hardik Pandya wants from the team (Screengrab from X/@mipaltan)

IPL 2024: Team India captain, Rohit Sharma, has received high praise from the Mumbai Indians team for his performance in the IPL match against the Delhi Capitals.

A video shared by the Mumbai and captioned "A Ro special at Wankhede. A Ro special in the dressing room", shows MI coach Mark Boucher calling the former captain a “senior statesman" in the batting line-up.

Rohit appears a bit surprised as he receives an award, but he quickly recovers and smiles. As batting coach Kieron Pollard felicitates him, the 36-year-old who still captains Team India but lost the Mumbai Indians leadership role to Hardik Pandya - gives a short speech.

“It was a wonderful batting performance. It's something that we've all been striving for from game one. It goes to show that individual performances don't matter if the whole batting group can stand up and put their hand up and take a look at the team's goal. We can achieve that kind of total," Rohit said.

Mumbai, while batting first, scored 237 runs in 20 overs against DC. Rohit Sharma, with his 49 off 27 balls was the highest scorer for MI as they secured their first win in the ongoing IPL tournament.

“That is something that the batting coach, Mark… Captain wants. So, obviously, wonderful to see that. And, like you said, long may that continue," Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. 

"I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said in February while naming Rohit the leader of the Men in Blue.

Fans react

Fans have not been happy after Rohit Sharma was sacked from the leadership role. Some of them have read between the lines in the video.

“His eyes when he said, "That is something that coach Mark and captain wants," wrote one user on social media. “The real captain is speaking," said another.

“Jabardasthi Kaaa Program (a forced celebration). HITMAN Still Does Not Look Good," came from another user. “He isn’t the same now he used to be in this franchise. His facial expressions tells a lot about it," another used wrote.

“Rohit doesn't look happy. He doesn't look comfortable in that dressing room," one fan commented. “U guys have ruined his smile, his shine of his eyes, his happiness," said another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 10:27 AM IST
