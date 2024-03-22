IPL 2024: Check Rohit Sharma’s Instagram story as MS Dhoni steps down; Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captain now
IPL 2024: Two of the most successful captains in the IPL's history won’t be leading their teams this season. Check Rohit Sharma’s Instagram story, as MS Dhoni has left CSK captaincy for Ruturaj Gaikwad
They are among India’s legendary captains. Their leadership records in the IPL are unmatched. Incidentally, IPL 2024 will see both of them without the skipper’s hat. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will remain part of their iconic franchise this year, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, albeit only as players.