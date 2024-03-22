IPL 2024: Two of the most successful captains in the IPL's history won’t be leading their teams this season. Check Rohit Sharma’s Instagram story, as MS Dhoni has left CSK captaincy for Ruturaj Gaikwad

They are among India’s legendary captains. Their leadership records in the IPL are unmatched. Incidentally, IPL 2024 will see both of them without the skipper’s hat. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will remain part of their iconic franchise this year, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, albeit only as players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last night, when CSK confirmed that Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, it was an emotional moment for all Mahi fans. Seems like Rohit is one of them as well.

Also Read: ‘Thala will forever be our Captain’: CSK fans react as Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as skipper ahead of IPL 2024 The former Mumbai skipper shared a picture on his Instagram story. In the photo, Dhoni and Rohit are captured just before shaking hands, with their arms stretched forward. He attached a handshake emoji along with it. These two may shake hands many times again, but it seems they won't do so as skippers anymore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni and Rohit shared 10 out of the last 16 IPL trophies. Their IPL rivalry is unparalleled. Some of the most iconic IPL matches have been played between Mumbai and Chennai under their captaincy.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Meet CSK's new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad — elegant, composed and consistent power-hitter Rohit Sharma earlier lost the MI captaincy to Hardik Pandya in a manner that did not please most of his fans. Mumbai imported Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) and offered him the leadership position.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai’s most successful skipper, lost his job overnight. Rohit's wife Ritika earlier said that there were "so many things wrong with" the rationale MI were presenting to defend their decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK without Dhoni’s captaincy This is, however, not the first time CSK has been led by someone other than MSD. Ravindra Jadeja captained the Yellow Army for eight matches, winning two and losing six. He handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni in the middle of the tournament. One match ended in a tie. Suresh Raina was captain for six matches, winning two and losing three. One match ended in a tie.

Raina earlier picked Gaikwad as a “good option" to take over after Dhoni.

"The biggest question is, who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does MS Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option," the former CSK star said on JioCinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

