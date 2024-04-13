With Mumbai Indians appointing Hardik Pandya as skipper for the Indian Premier League 2024 in December, fans and critics did not take the decision to drop Rohit Sharma from captaincy in good context. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, 5-time IPL trophy winners failed to open its account in the first three matches and Pandya was booed for his poor captaincy too Even though MI won the last two matches, the booing didn't stop for Pandya.

As things not working in Rohit Sharma's favour and him being dropped from the MI captaincy, several fans went to extreme discussing the probability of Rohit move away from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction later this year. In relation to Rohit's potential franchise, fans cited the Chennai Super Kings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other details, for Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, this would be his last IPL as he is still suffering from knee issues. he even handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL league began this year.

With Dhoni departing from CSK, it is expected for Rohit to fill his shoes. Giving a stamp to the fans' discussion, former England captain Michael Vaughan too believes it won't be a surprise if this indeed comes true. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the potential move, Vaughan while appearing on the BeerBiceps podcast said, "Will he (Rohit Sharma) go to Chennai? Replace Dhoni? Gaikwad is doing it (the captaincy) this year, and it might be just (an act of) holding position for Rohit next year. I see him in Chennai."

After listening to Vaughan's comment, show host Ranveer Allahbadia replied, “That'd be heartbreaking, honestly. For MI fans, that'd be terrible. I wouldn't mind him going to (Sunrisers) Hyderabad; he played for Deccan Chargers, so that would be romantic."

On answering if Rohit would get booed, Vaughan said it with a 'no'. “Then, he's playing for Chennai," he said.

Meanwhile, Vaughan even commented that even with Hardik's arrival, Rohit should've retained his captaincy this season.

"Hardik's going through a difficult time, and it's not his fault. He has been asked to captain Mumbai Indians; who is going to say no to that? He has been given a job that every single Indian cricketer would like to do. MI have had a tricky couple of years, I just believe the communication wasn't right. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I personally would've captained Rohit. Hardik coming back to MI is big enough pressure in itself, and Rohit is obviously going to be the Indian T20 captain. The sensible move would've been for Rohit to carry as MI captain with Hardik in mind for next year or 2," Vaughan said.

