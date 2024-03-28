IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma takes charge after SRH onslaught, instructs skipper Hardik Pandya to field in the deep | WATCH
IPL 2024: Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma took charge of field placements as SRH batters dominated, leading to a record-breaking total and a 31-run victory over Mumbai Indians at their home ground.
IPL 2024: Playing on their home ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs on Wednesday thanks to some solid knocks from Travis Head (62), Abhishek Sharma (63) and Heinrich Klaasen (80). The SRH batsmen tore apart the star-studded MI bowling line-up and also set a new record for the highest total in an IPL match.