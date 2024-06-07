IPL 2024: The two teams that dominated social media and video views
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings led social media conversations and video content consumption during IPL 2024The IPL's earned media equity surpassed ₹4,000 crore, and JioCinema's viewership metrics showed a 38% increase in reach
In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season, two teams dominated social media conversations and video content consumption: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, neither team emerged victorious in the cricketing extravaganza. The winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders, ranked third in the list of most talked-about teams, according to a report by advertising agency Wavemaker.