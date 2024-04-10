'I can't see Gujarat Titans winning…': Brian Lara's RR vs GT IPL 2024 prediction is breaking internet
IPL 2024 RR vs GT: The stage is set for the epic clash between Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Gujarat Titans are coming from back-to-back defeats and will look to end the winning run of Rajasthan Royals, who are strong at their position on the top of IPL 2024 points table. Ahead of the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara praised Rajasthan's playing style and announced that they will continue their victory run.