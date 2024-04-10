IPL 2024 RR vs GT: The stage is set for the epic clash between Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Gujarat Titans are coming from back-to-back defeats and will look to end the winning run of Rajasthan Royals, who are strong at their position on the top of IPL 2024 points table. Ahead of the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara praised Rajasthan's playing style and announced that they will continue their victory run.

“Rajasthan Royals is definitely outstanding and a favourite for me. They've got everything covered. They're playing good cricket and remain unbeaten so far in the tournament. I can't see Gujarat Titans doing it tomorrow," Brian Lara said while speaking on Star Sports.

Brian Lara's confidence in Rajasthan Royals comes from the fact that the Sanju Samson-led side has shown a wonderful game as a unit and has played well in almost every aspect of the game. The top order is doing well, except for Yashasvi Jaiswal and batters like Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer provide the team with strong anchors to end up with big scores. Trent Boult is comfortably leading the Rajasthan Royals pace attack as Yuzvendra Chahal displays his magic with the spin bowling.

'Gujarat Titans to beat Rajasthan Royals'

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu disagreed with Brian Lara and outlined the brilliant squad of Gujarat Titans. While speaking on the same show, Ambati Rayudu said that GT's mentality has not changed after the defeats and they can beat Rajasthan Royals in today's game.

"Gujarat Titans is a superb side and so far they have managed really well. I don't think anything changes in their squad or in terms of their mentality with these few defeats. I'm sure they'll come back well, and purely based on the law of averages, I think Gujarat Titans are going to beat Rajasthan Royals,"

