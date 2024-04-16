With Indian Premier League charts leader Rajasthan Royals facing second topper Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag, Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara and other franchise personnel applauded their RR skipper Sanju Samson.

Samson is celebrating his 10th anniversary of joining the Royals on Tuesday.

Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who was the wicketkeeper facing an injury when Samson took over the charge, said that he told Samson would play for India one day.

"I told him to carry forward the franchise as a wicketkeeper. And I told him that I knew that after playing in the IPL, he would play for India 100 percent," PTI quoted Dishant as saying.

Infact team manager Romi Bhinder said that the pink colour started taking over Samson just like Rahul Dravid, Shane Watson and Shane Warne.

"Sanju had in mind to be a Royal like Rahul Bhai, Shane Watson and Shane Warne. That is when the colour started taking over him," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals took to X to post opinion of teammates about Sanju Samson, who made his debut for RR in April 2013.

RR wrote, “He is a captain whom I want to win games for. That’s the best captain", adding, “This one’s for you, Sanju Samson. (sic)"

Royals' young all-rounder Riyan Parag said that RR skipper was always there for him whenever he felt down.

"It has been six players with him, Sanju Bhaiya. He always had the presence of being an actual captain. He was always there. He was making those decisions on the field and off it. He was always a part of the leadership group. He is the captain I want to win matches for. That is the best captain you can have. The journey I had with RR, he had the same journey for a longer period of time. Whenever I was down, whenever I was not scoring, he was always open. He has got a lot of emotions, he wears them on his sleeve. You know when he is angry, happy. I like to see him happy most of the time," said Parag.

Samson IPL records:

Samson played 130 matches so far for Royals and scored 3,475 runs at an average of 31.02 and a strike rate of 140.57. He also has two centuries and 20 fifties in his name, with a best score of 119.

In the current IPL 2024, RR skipper has scored 264 runs at an average of 66.00, with three half-centuries. His best score is 82 not out.

RR at IPL 2024:

Royals are leading the IPL points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.767. They have five victories under their belt while losing another.

