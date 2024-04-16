IPL 2024: Sanju Samson celebrates 10 years with Royals; players laud skipper, say 'That’s the best captain'
Team manager Romi Bhinder said that the pink colour started taking over Samson just like Rahul Dravid, Shane Watson and Shane Warne.
With Indian Premier League charts leader Rajasthan Royals facing second topper Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag, Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara and other franchise personnel applauded their RR skipper Sanju Samson.