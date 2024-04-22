Rajasthan Royals' ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his 200th wicket and became the first player do so in the IPL tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He achieved this feat while playing against Mumbai Indians at Jaipur's Sawai Mansing Stadium.

Chahal dismissed Mohammad Nabi on the third delivery of the 8th over as he bowled a conventional leg-spinner on the middle and leg. Nabi flicked it but it ended up in Chahal's hands.Chahal has played 153 IPL matches and picked up 200 wickets at an economy of 7.70. His best is 5/40. In his IPL career, Chahal has picked a fifer once and 4-wickets haul for six times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While in the ongoing IPL 2024, Chahal has played 8 matches and picked up 13 wickets at an economy of 8.26. His best figures in this season is 3/11. He is just below Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up the same number of wickets but have better economy of 5.96. His best is 5/21.

Among the other bowlers, who crossed the 150-wickets mark are Dwayne Bravo (183), Piyush Chawla (181), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (174), Amit Mishra (173), Sunil Narine (172), Ravichandran Ashwin (171), Lasith Malinga (170), Jasprit Bumrah (158), Ravindra Jadeja (156) and Harbhajan Singh (150). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bowling milestones in IPL: RP Singh was the first bowler to pick 50 wickets in IPL and Lasith Malinga was the first to enter the 100-wicket club. He was also the first to reach the 150 IPL wicket milestone. Now, Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as the first bowler to claim 200 wickets on 22 April.

IPL 2024 MI vs RR: After winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bat first. MI had scored 151 in 16 overs losing 4 wickets. Currently, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera are on crease.

For RR, Sandeep Sharma took two wickets, and Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wickets each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

