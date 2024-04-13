IPL 2024: Jos Buttler wants THIS Bollywood superstar to star in his biopic

With Sanju Sampson-led Rajasthan Royals all set to face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Mullanpur on Saturday, Royals teammates Jos Buttler and Trent Boult revealed some of their favourite actors they would love to play their characters in a biopic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a fun questions and answers session ahead of the clash, Buttler revealed that he would love to see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to play his character in a biopic.

On being asked by Buttler to Trent Boult what was the last thing he searched on his phone, the latter hilariously replied, "Trent Boult dismissing Jos Buttler." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about his craziest fan interaction, Boult replied, Indian fans are pretty crazy with their favourite players.

"It is just selfies, waves and blowing kisses, which is weird," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, when Buttler was asked what show he could binge-watch for life, he revealed that it would be popular American sitcom from the 1990s – Friends. The sitcom featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Meanwhile, Boult revealed his favourite Indian player is right-hand batter KL Rahul, who currently represents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. But for Buttler, when asked about the best cover drive, he said, "I would say Virat Kohli."

On being asked what if he was not a cricketer, Boult revealed, he would have been a 'postman'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another question, when asked which form of cricket he prefers – England's 'Bazball' style or Yashasvi Jaiswal's style of cricket, popularly known as "Jaisball", Buttler chose the latter.

"It was sad to see him score so many runs (in the series against England). But as a Royals player, it was impressive," said Buttler.

According to Boult, Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 'best new ball bowler'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While for Buttler, he wanted Rashid Khan to be on his team, when asked one current IPL cricketer he like to have in RR.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!