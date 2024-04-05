This Indian Premier League has been sensational for Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, who are the second team to win all three matches and at the second spot in the IPL points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 6 April, Rajasthan Royals will face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from 7.30 pm.

The craze and excitement of watching their favourite players hit sixes and fours have attracted spectators to the stadiums. But loyal fans go the extra mile to show their loyalty.

Hoping to get a ticket to watch their stars shining, fans were spotted waiting in a long queue outside the venue for offline booking.

Recently a picture has gone viral where fans could be seen sleeping at the entrance of the Jaipur stadium, waiting for the ticket counter to open.

Sharing the image on X, Mufaddal Vohra wrote, "Craze outside Jaipur stadium at 3 am for RCB Vs RR match tickets."

Here is the image:

Both Rajasthan Royals and RCB have played 30 IPL matches so far, where RR have won 12 of those and RCB 15. Three matches did not produce any results. Rajasthan's highest total against RCB so far is 217, and Bengaluru's highest score against RR is 200.

In last 5 matches between the two, RR have won two of them.

Looking at IPL 2024, Rajasthan has 6 points after all three wins and have a net run rate of +0.1249. RR are the top-performing sides of this year’s campaign.

On the contrary, RCB have won only one match out of 4 played and have NRR of -0.876.

