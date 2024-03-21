IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK skipper

Ahead of the seasons opener, Chennai Super Kings has decided to replace legendary cricketer Mahendra Sigh Dhoni and appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for the squad on Thursday. Gaikwad will begin the Indian Premier League 2024 season as skipper, confirmed IPL via a tweet through social media platform X.

The defending champions of 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

More to come…

