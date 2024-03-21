Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK skipper
BackBack
Breaking News

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK skipper

Saurav Mukherjee

The defending champions of 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (File image) (instagram.com/ruutu.131/)Premium
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (File image) (instagram.com/ruutu.131/)

Ahead of the seasons opener, Chennai Super Kings has decided to replace legendary cricketer Mahendra Sigh Dhoni and appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for the squad on Thursday. Gaikwad will begin the Indian Premier League 2024 season as skipper, confirmed IPL via a tweet through social media platform X. 

The defending champions of 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. 

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App