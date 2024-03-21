Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK skipper
BREAKING NEWS

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK skipper

Saurav Mukherjee

  • The defending champions of 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (File image)

Ahead of the seasons opener, Chennai Super Kings has decided to replace legendary cricketer Mahendra Sigh Dhoni and appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for the squad on Thursday. Gaikwad will begin the Indian Premier League 2024 season as skipper, confirmed IPL via a tweet through social media platform X.

The defending champions of 2023 IPL trophy are all set to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
