Virat Kohli was caught in a hilarious exchange of words with Ravindra Jadeja during match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in ongoing IPL 2024

Cricketer Virat Kohli was caught in a hilarious exchange with spinner Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match ended with CSK defeating the RCB by six wickets in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli made his return to competitive cricket after two months. Kohli was at the non-striker's end during Jadeja's bowling against Cameroon Green. After some time, he was forced to interrupt Jadeja's fast-paced bowling when he swiftly returned to his bowling mark for his next delivery, within seconds of delivering his previous bowling.

As Green was not prepared to take the next delivery yet, Kohli told Jadeja “Saans toh lene de usko (Let him breathe man!)". The light-hearted conversation was caught on camera with many people sharing the video of the incident on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a captaincy switch on the eve of its opener, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the baton from legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings made a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign. Whereas, the men's Twenty20 (T20) cricket league is an opportunity for Virat Kohli to come back to his form. In RCB's match against CSK, Kohli scored 21 off 20 deliveries. After the quick wickets in the middle-order, Kohli was tasked with keeping the run-scoring in check. Whereas, Cameroon Green, fell to Bangladesh pacer as Mustafizur overpowered him in the same over.

Nearly a day before the inauguration of the IPL 2024 tournament, Ruturaj Gaikwad was officially named as the new CSK captain. The 26-year-old made a promising start in his leadership after his team registered its first victory in the IPL against RCB. In addition to this, his captaincy was also aided by the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps. His experience helped Gaikwad in setting the field on many occasions throughout the RCB innings.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!