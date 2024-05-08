Was Sanju Samson right to argue with umpires? RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara says, ‘Even if we have a different opinion'
Rajasthan Royals' coach Kumar Sangakkara addressed the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's dismissal, emphasizing the need to respect the third umpire's decision despite differing opinions and the pressure on players and officials.
Rajasthan Royals lost a hard-fought encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Wednesday. However, a controversial decision by the third umpire during the clash, which eventually led to the dismissal of RR skipper Sanju Samson, has sparked a fresh controversy over the quality of umpiring in the IPL.