Rajasthan Royals' coach Kumar Sangakkara addressed the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's dismissal, emphasizing the need to respect the third umpire's decision despite differing opinions and the pressure on players and officials.

Rajasthan Royals lost a hard-fought encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Wednesday. However, a controversial decision by the third umpire during the clash, which eventually led to the dismissal of RR skipper Sanju Samson, has sparked a fresh controversy over the quality of umpiring in the IPL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place in the 16th over of the match when Sanju Samson (84), looking in fine touch, played a shorter delivery from Mukesh Kumar down the ground only to have the ball caught by Shai Hope close to the boundary line. The decision on whether the catch was clean was left to the third umpire, who quickly ruled that Shai Hope was inside the boundary line when he took the catch.

However, the Rajasthan Royals captain wasn't happy with the third umpire's decision after seeing the replays and continued to argue with the on-field umpires despite being given out before heading back to the pavilion. The replays showed that Hope's leg appeared to have touched the boundary line while the ball was still in his hand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar Sangakkara's take on Sanju Samson's clash with umpires: In an interaction with media personnel after the match, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara gave his take on the topic. He said, “It depends on replays and angles. Sometimes, you think the foot has touched. It was a difficult one for the third umpire to judge; the game was at a crucial stage, but it happened. We have different perspectives, but at the end of the day, you have to stand by the decision the third umpire has made, even if we have a different opinion on it. Of course, we will share it with the umpires, but I thought, irrespective of that, we should've seen the game home. Delhi played well,"

“Just asking what the procedure was and whether there was any doubt. The on-field umpire will have to go by what the TV umpire says. Players have to abide by it, and there are means of conveying your opinion through direct conversation or the umpire's report. We follow protocol; there is a lot of pressure on players and umpires. We try to sort it in the best way we can." the Sangakkara added.

