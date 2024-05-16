IPL 2024: Sanju Samson sends clear message to teammates as Rajasthan Royals hit rough patch at the wrong time
Rajasthan Royals have hit a rough patch at the worst time, losing 4 consecutive games just as the IPL 2024 playoffs approached. Captain Sanju Samson has sent a clear message to his teammates.
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson has sent a clear message to his teammates. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain seemed completely unimpressed with his team’s performance after Punjab Kings (PBKS) had beaten them by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match.