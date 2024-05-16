Rajasthan Royals have hit a rough patch at the worst time, losing 4 consecutive games just as the IPL 2024 playoffs approached. Captain Sanju Samson has sent a clear message to his teammates.

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson has sent a clear message to his teammates. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain seemed completely unimpressed with his team's performance after Punjab Kings (PBKS) had beaten them by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match.

Also Read: Sanju Samson fined for breaching Code of Conduct in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match; here's what happened During the post-match interview, Sanju Samson emphasised the team's need to acknowledge its recent failures and identify the parts that were not working. He stressed the importance of players stepping up individually and taking the initiative to win games for the team.

Samson said he had faith in RR's talent but it would be crucial to show the right character and passion. He pointed out that, if a few players could rise to the challenge, they would turn things around.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant suspended: Sourav Ganguly tried blaming Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson; this is what BCCI said "We have the players who can do that. It's about showing that right character and having that passion about going out there and winning the game single-handedly If all of us try that and a couple of us succeed, we can turn it around," the RR captain said.

“It's a team sport, but this is the time when we need individual players to step up," Samson said.

RR hits rough patch RR have hit a rough patch at the worst time, losing 4 consecutive games just as the IPL 2024 playoffs approached. This losing streak has probably jeopardised their chances of finishing in the top two. If they don't beat KKR in the last game on May 19, they may still qualify but end at number 3 or 4.

Also Read: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't need advice': Sanju Samson sends strong message after RR batter's 104 run knock against MI If that happens, they’ll have to play the eliminator and win 2 consecutive games to reach the final. On the contrary, teams finishing at Top 2 positions will have 2 chances to reach the final.

