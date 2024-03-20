The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 with a face-off between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MS Dhoni’s team will have the home advantage in Chennai.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in Mohali the following day. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Kolkata on the same day.
On March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will fight it out in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI).
So far, the schedule for only the first 21 matches has been released due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let’s take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|March 22
|7:30 PM
|CSK
|RCB
|Chennai
|2
|March 23
|3:30 PM
|PBKS
|DC
|Mohali
|3
|March 23
|7:30 PM
|KKR
|SRH
|Kolkata
|4
|March 24
|3:30 PM
|RR
|LSG
|Jaipur
|5
|March 24
|7:30 PM
|GT
|MI
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 25
|7:30 PM
|RCB
|PBKS
|Bengaluru
|7
|March 26
|7:30 PM
|CSK
|GT
|Chennai
|8
|March 27
|7:30 PM
|SRH
|MI
|Hyderabad
|9
|March 28
|7:30 PM
|RR
|DC
|Jaipur
|10
|March 29
|7:30 PM
|RCB
|KKR
|Bengaluru
|11
|March 30
|7:30 PM
|LSG
|PBKS
|Lucknow
|12
|March 31
|3:30 PM
|GT
|SRH
|Ahmedabad
|13
|March 31
|7:30 PM
|DC
|CSK
|Visakhapatnam
|14
|April 1
|7:30 PM
|MI
|RR
|Mumbai
|15
|April 2
|7:30 PM
|RCB
|LSG
|Bengaluru
|16
|April 3
|7:30 PM
|DC
|KKR
|Visakhapatnam
|17
|April 4
|7:30 PM
|GT
|PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|18
|April 5
|7:30 PM
|SRH
|CSK
|Hyderabad
|19
|April 6
|7:30 PM
|RR
|RCB
|Jaipur
|20
|April 7
|3:30 PM
|MI
|DC
|Mumbai
|21
|April 7
|7:30 PM
|LSG
|GT
|Lucknow
IPL 2024: When and how to watch
Most IPL 2024 matches will start at 7:30 pm. On the days when there are afternoon matches, they will begin at 3:30 pm. Viewers in India can watch the tournament on Star Network TV channels. For those who prefer online live-streaming, matches will be available on the JioCinema app and its website.
JioCinema will stream the matches with live commentary in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.
