Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024 schedule: Date, time, venue, teams; all you need to know

IPL 2024 schedule: Date, time, venue, teams; all you need to know

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024 kicks off on March 22 with CSK vs RCB, followed by PBKS vs DC and KKR vs SRH on March 23. Check the schedule

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, March 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 with a face-off between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MS Dhoni’s team will have the home advantage in Chennai.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads; list of all players

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in Mohali the following day. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Kolkata on the same day.

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will fight it out in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI).

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 campaign hits roadblock; Jason Behrendorff leaves, no update on Suryakumar Yadav yet

So far, the schedule for only the first 21 matches has been released due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let’s take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule.

MatchDateTimeHome TeamAway TeamVenue
1March 227:30 PMCSKRCBChennai
2March 233:30 PMPBKSDCMohali
3March 237:30 PMKKRSRHKolkata
4March 243:30 PMRRLSGJaipur
5March 247:30 PMGTMIAhmedabad
6March 257:30 PMRCBPBKSBengaluru
7March 267:30 PMCSKGTChennai
8March 277:30 PMSRHMIHyderabad
9March 287:30 PMRRDCJaipur
10March 297:30 PMRCBKKRBengaluru
11March 307:30 PMLSGPBKSLucknow
12March 313:30 PMGTSRHAhmedabad
13March 317:30 PMDCCSKVisakhapatnam
14April 17:30 PMMIRRMumbai
15April 27:30 PMRCBLSGBengaluru
16April 37:30 PMDCKKRVisakhapatnam
17April 47:30 PMGTPBKSAhmedabad
18April 57:30 PMSRHCSKHyderabad
19April 67:30 PMRRRCBJaipur
20April 73:30 PMMIDCMumbai
21April 77:30 PMLSGGTLucknow

IPL 2024: When and how to watch

Most IPL 2024 matches will start at 7:30 pm. On the days when there are afternoon matches, they will begin at 3:30 pm. Viewers in India can watch the tournament on Star Network TV channels. For those who prefer online live-streaming, matches will be available on the JioCinema app and its website.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns as cricket commentator

JioCinema will stream the matches with live commentary in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!