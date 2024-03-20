IPL 2024 kicks off on March 22 with CSK vs RCB, followed by PBKS vs DC and KKR vs SRH on March 23. Check the schedule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 with a face-off between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MS Dhoni's team will have the home advantage in Chennai.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads; list of all players Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other in Mohali the following day. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Kolkata on the same day.

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will fight it out in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI).

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 campaign hits roadblock; Jason Behrendorff leaves, no update on Suryakumar Yadav yet So far, the schedule for only the first 21 matches has been released due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let’s take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule.

Match Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue 1 March 22 7:30 PM CSK RCB Chennai 2 March 23 3:30 PM PBKS DC Mohali 3 March 23 7:30 PM KKR SRH Kolkata 4 March 24 3:30 PM RR LSG Jaipur 5 March 24 7:30 PM GT MI Ahmedabad 6 March 25 7:30 PM RCB PBKS Bengaluru 7 March 26 7:30 PM CSK GT Chennai 8 March 27 7:30 PM SRH MI Hyderabad 9 March 28 7:30 PM RR DC Jaipur 10 March 29 7:30 PM RCB KKR Bengaluru 11 March 30 7:30 PM LSG PBKS Lucknow 12 March 31 3:30 PM GT SRH Ahmedabad 13 March 31 7:30 PM DC CSK Visakhapatnam 14 April 1 7:30 PM MI RR Mumbai 15 April 2 7:30 PM RCB LSG Bengaluru 16 April 3 7:30 PM DC KKR Visakhapatnam 17 April 4 7:30 PM GT PBKS Ahmedabad 18 April 5 7:30 PM SRH CSK Hyderabad 19 April 6 7:30 PM RR RCB Jaipur 20 April 7 3:30 PM MI DC Mumbai 21 April 7 7:30 PM LSG GT Lucknow

IPL 2024: When and how to watch Most IPL 2024 matches will start at 7:30 pm. On the days when there are afternoon matches, they will begin at 3:30 pm. Viewers in India can watch the tournament on Star Network TV channels. For those who prefer online live-streaming, matches will be available on the JioCinema app and its website.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns as cricket commentator JioCinema will stream the matches with live commentary in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

