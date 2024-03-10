After a phenomenal 4-1 Test victory against England, Team India is all set to part ways for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This year, the young players will enter the IPL 2024 with more confidence after their strong performance against England. Team India coach Rahul Dravid gathered the entire team in the dressing room and lauded their courage during the India vs England Test series 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There were times in this series where we were challenged, pushed and we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills we have, the resilience we have, and the character we have. On many occasions in this series, the game could've gone either way, but we found people in this dressing room who stepped up and turned the game our way. That was fantastic," Rahul Dravid can be heard saying in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The coach of the Indian team emphasized the value of learning despite the outcome of the game. Rahul Dravid acknowledged the challenges Team India faced during the five-match series and said that the boys came through with flying colors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We not only need to win where we have to fight back but have to also win the games where we are ahead and don't let the opposition come back. Well done on that as well, great stuff," Rahul Dravid said.

“Irrespective of whether we win or lose, this game teaches us a lot. Five Test series… you are going to go through ups and downs, you are going to be tested, and it is going to teach us a lot as players and as a team, and as people. We have come through that exceptionally with flying colors. We faced challenges both on and off the field, but the way we stuck as group was phenomenal," he added.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also thanked his team for performing well under pressure and said he is extremely happy about the outcome of the India vs England Test series 2024. “Want to thank everyone for getting our act together, under pressure, wanted to respond. It wasn't possible if all of us didn't bond to the thought process. Extremely happy for that," Rohit Sharma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024 to begin from March 22 The richest domestic tournament in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is all set to kick-off from March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match at Chennai.

For now, the BCCI has released the IPL schedule 2024 for only the first 21 matches and 15 days. The rest of the schedule will be released after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the association has decided to conduct the complete IPL season in India.

