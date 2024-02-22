IPL 2024 schedule: CSK vs RCB in curtain raiser clash on March 22, BCCI releases dates, timing, venues, and more
IPL 2024 schedule: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now
IPL 2024 schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the partial schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The richest domestic tournament of cricket is all set to begin from 22 March with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face each other in the curtain-raiser clash at Chennai.