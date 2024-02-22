 IPL 2024 schedule: CSK vs RCB in curtain raiser clash on March 22, BCCI releases dates, timing, venues, and more | Mint
IPL 2024 schedule: CSK vs RCB in curtain raiser clash on March 22, BCCI releases dates, timing, venues, and more

 Livemint

IPL 2024 schedule: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now

IPL 2024 Schedule Premium
IPL 2024 Schedule

IPL 2024 schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the partial schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The richest domestic tournament of cricket is all set to begin from 22 March with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face each other in the curtain-raiser clash at Chennai.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now. The complete schedule is expected to be released after the announcement of the dates of the general elections.

Here's the partial schedule of IPL 2024 

DateMatchTimeVenue
22 MarchCSK vs RCB8:00 PMChennai
23 MarchPBKS vs DC2:30 PMMohali 
23 MarchKKR vs SRH 6:30 PMKolkata 
24 MarchRR vs LSG 2:30 PMJaipur
24 MarchGT vs MI6:30 PMAhmedabad
25 MarchRCB vs PBKS 6:30 PMBengaluru 
26 MarchCSK vs GT2:30 PMChennai
27 MarchSRH vs MI6:30 PMHyderabad 
28 MarchRR vs DC6:30 PMJaipur
29 MarchRCB vs KKR6:30 PMBengaluru 
30 MarchLSG vs PBKS 6:30 PMLucknow
31 MarchGT vs SRH2:30 PMAhmedabad 
31 MarchDC vs CSK6:30 PMVizag
1 April MI vs RR6:30 PMMumbai
2 AprilRCB vs LSG6:30 PMBengaluru 
3 AprilDC vs KKR6:30 PMVizag
4 AprilGT vs PBKS6:30 PMAhmedabad 
5 AprilSRH vs CSK6:30 PMHyderabad 
6 AprilRR vs RCB6:30 PMJaipur 
7 AprilMI vs DC2:30 PMMumbai
7 AprilLSG vs GT6:30 PMLucknow 

Earlier, IPL President Arun Dhumal cleared that the 2024 season of the tournament will be organized in India despite a clash with Lok Sabha elections. The BCCI is still awaiting instructions Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission of India but has decided to proceed with the partial schedule of the tournament.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," news agency PTI had earlier quoted Dhumal as saying.

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024

In a major setback for Gujarat Titans, star pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his injuries. The team's source revealed that the pacer will undergo some surgeries as the current treatment is not working.

"When he went for surgery the last time he was given some injections but that didn't work out for him. So now he will undergo surgery. It seems that he will miss IPL," a Gujarat Titans' source told ANI.

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 05:31 PM IST
