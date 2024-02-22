IPL 2024 schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the partial schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The richest domestic tournament of cricket is all set to begin from 22 March with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face each other in the curtain-raiser clash at Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now. The complete schedule is expected to be released after the announcement of the dates of the general elections.

Here's the partial schedule of IPL 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date Match Time Venue 22 March CSK vs RCB 8:00 PM Chennai 23 March PBKS vs DC 2:30 PM Mohali 23 March KKR vs SRH 6:30 PM Kolkata 24 March RR vs LSG 2:30 PM Jaipur 24 March GT vs MI 6:30 PM Ahmedabad 25 March RCB vs PBKS 6:30 PM Bengaluru 26 March CSK vs GT 2:30 PM Chennai 27 March SRH vs MI 6:30 PM Hyderabad 28 March RR vs DC 6:30 PM Jaipur 29 March RCB vs KKR 6:30 PM Bengaluru 30 March LSG vs PBKS 6:30 PM Lucknow 31 March GT vs SRH 2:30 PM Ahmedabad 31 March DC vs CSK 6:30 PM Vizag 1 April MI vs RR 6:30 PM Mumbai 2 April RCB vs LSG 6:30 PM Bengaluru 3 April DC vs KKR 6:30 PM Vizag 4 April GT vs PBKS 6:30 PM Ahmedabad 5 April SRH vs CSK 6:30 PM Hyderabad 6 April RR vs RCB 6:30 PM Jaipur 7 April MI vs DC 2:30 PM Mumbai 7 April LSG vs GT 6:30 PM Lucknow

Earlier, IPL President Arun Dhumal cleared that the 2024 season of the tournament will be organized in India despite a clash with Lok Sabha elections. The BCCI is still awaiting instructions Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission of India but has decided to proceed with the partial schedule of the tournament.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," news agency PTI had earlier quoted Dhumal as saying.

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024 In a major setback for Gujarat Titans, star pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his injuries. The team's source revealed that the pacer will undergo some surgeries as the current treatment is not working. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When he went for surgery the last time he was given some injections but that didn't work out for him. So now he will undergo surgery. It seems that he will miss IPL," a Gujarat Titans' source told ANI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!