Team India batter Shreyas Iyer faced the fury of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and veteran players for missing out on domestic tournaments despite a green signal from National Cricket Academy (NCA) on his fitness. Shreyas Iyer was also excluded from the BCCI's central contract and was forced to join the Mumbai squad in the Ranji Trophy finals 2024. But, a recent report casts doubt on the NCA's 'fitness' claim and Shreyas Iyer seems to be still struggling from a back injury.

News platform Times of India (TOI) said that Shreyas Iyer's back injury seems to be aggravated and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter may miss the initial few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. If true, the claim raises doubts about the NCA's fitness report, based on which BCCI took serious action against Shreyas Iyer.

“It’s not looking good. It’s the same back injury that has been aggravated. It’s unlikely that he will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL," the report quoted the sources as saying.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the same back injury was the reason Shreyas Iyer dropped out from the India vs England Test series after the second Test match in Vishakhapatnam. “During the recently-held Test series against England at home, he had told the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again," it added.

Mumbai wins Ranji Trophy 2024

Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs on Thursday to clinch their 42 Ranji Trophy after 8 years. The victory for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team came at their home stadium- Wankhede. With this win, Mumbai solidified its dominance atop the leaderboard for most victories in this premier first-class competition. No other team has achieved as many triumphs in the Ranji Trophy, with Karnataka trailing far behind in second place with 8 titles.

