Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2024? New injury report casts doubt on NCA's ‘fit to play’ assessment
Shreyas Iyer was also excluded from the BCCI's central contract and was forced to join the Mumbai squad in the Ranji Trophy finals 2024
Team India batter Shreyas Iyer faced the fury of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and veteran players for missing out on domestic tournaments despite a green signal from National Cricket Academy (NCA) on his fitness. Shreyas Iyer was also excluded from the BCCI's central contract and was forced to join the Mumbai squad in the Ranji Trophy finals 2024. But, a recent report casts doubt on the NCA's 'fitness' claim and Shreyas Iyer seems to be still struggling from a back injury.