IPL 2024 schedule to be released by BCCI today: Everything we know so far
BCCI is all set to unveil the first phase of the IPL 2024 schedule today while the other phases of schedule could be unveiled at a later date. The event will be livestreamed on JioCinema app and Star Sports network.
The first phase of the schedule for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will be announced by the BCCI at 5pm today. The announcement can be watched live on the JioCinema app and Star Sports network.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message