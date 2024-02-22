IPL 2024 schedule to be released by BCCI today: Everything we know so far

The first phase of the schedule for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will be announced by the BCCI at 5pm today. The announcement can be watched live on the JioCinema app and Star Sports network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BCCI's announcement today is expected to be for just the first 15 days of the IPL, while the rest of the fixtures are likely to be finalised by the Indian cricket board after the Election Commission announces the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BCCI had also earlier clarified that despite the clash with the upcoming general elections, the IPL season 17 will be played in India like last time. According to reports, the BCCI is still awaiting a number of approvals from the Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission to hold the upcoming season of IPL in India.

Earlier, IPL President Arun Dhumal had said that the upcoming season of IPL is all set to kick off on March 22 and despite the coinciding Lok Sabha elections in 2024, it will be played entirely in India.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," news agency PTI had earlier quoted Dhumal as saying.

If the prediction for the start of the next IPL season comes true, it would mean that the Indian team, which is currently playing a five-match Test series against England, will have only about a week to prepare for the cash-rich extravaganza. This season of the IPL has also acquired a renewed impetus as it is the last chance for India's up-and-coming young talents to make their case to the selectors before the start of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies later this year.

