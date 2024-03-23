IPL 2024: Security tightened ahead of Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals in Mohali, 2000 cops to be at Mullanpur stadium
IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at 3.30 pm today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, marking the day's first IPL match.
Indian Premier League 2024: Security for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23 will be ensured by a total of 2,000 police officers, as per a Hindustan Times report.
